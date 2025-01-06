Carabao Cup Semi-Final: Tottenham vs Liverpool Team News and Preview

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup Semi-Final Showdown

Liverpool travel to London this week for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams are eager to take a step closer to silverware, but recent form suggests the visitors hold the upper hand.

Spurs Struggling for Consistency

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have endured a rough patch of late. Despite showing promise earlier in the season, their recent performances have left fans concerned. A dramatic 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the quarter-finals showcased their attacking flair but also highlighted defensive vulnerabilities.

Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle further exposed their frailties. Injuries have compounded their issues, with key players such as Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Richarlison all sidelined. Additionally, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr are suspended for this crucial clash.

January signing Antonin Kinsky, who joined from Slavia Prague, could make his debut, but it’s unclear whether he can make an immediate impact. With Radu Dragusin recovering from illness, Spurs’ squad depth will be tested once again.

Liverpool Riding a Wave of Momentum

In contrast, Liverpool continue to impress under Arne Slot’s management. Their 2-1 quarter-final win over Southampton last month saw them rotate the squad effectively, keeping key players fresh for the business end of the season.

Sitting in strong positions in both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool have built a reputation for resilience and attacking prowess. Despite a dramatic 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, confidence remains high within the camp.

In terms of team news, Joe Gomez will miss out, while Dominik Szoboszlai hopes to return after illness. Liverpool fans will remember their side’s emphatic 6-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month, a result that will undoubtedly play on Spurs’ minds.

Match Details and Prediction

The semi-final first leg kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Given Tottenham’s injury woes and Liverpool’s form, it’s hard to look past the Reds for this encounter. Expect a lively affair, but Liverpool’s attacking quality should see them prevail. Prediction: Liverpool to win, 4-2.