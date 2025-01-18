Report: Manchester City’s Defender Nears Milan Switch

AC Milan’s Move for Walker and Felix Raises Transfer Questions

Milan Eyeing Kyle Walker Deal

AC Milan are edging closer to securing Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, with further talks scheduled for Friday. The Italian giants are waiting on whether City will allow the 34-year-old to leave on a free transfer before making an official approach. Should the deal materialise, Milan will offer the experienced full-back a two-and-a-half-year contract, suggest reports from The Mail.

This move, however, would rule Milan out of signing another British player this window, potentially ending speculation surrounding Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United striker remains on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, while Napoli have reportedly weighed up an approach.

Joao Felix a Potential Alternative for Milan

With Rashford seemingly out of the equation, Milan are considering Chelsea’s Joao Felix as an alternative attacking reinforcement. The Portuguese forward, who moved to Chelsea permanently from Atletico Madrid for £42.7m in August, has struggled to cement a starting spot under Enzo Maresca.

Despite having seven goals to his name this season, Felix has started just three Premier League matches, with Maresca acknowledging the difficulties of integrating him and Cole Palmer into the same XI. This tactical dilemma has limited Felix’s minutes, prompting speculation that he could seek more regular game time elsewhere, with Milan emerging as a serious option.

Milan’s pursuit of Walker and Felix underlines their intent to strengthen their squad with experienced and technically gifted players. Whether these moves materialise remains to be seen, but both transfers would represent significant shifts for all clubs involved.

Our View – Anfield Index Analysis

From a concerned football fan’s perspective, these developments highlight the precarious nature of Chelsea’s squad management and City’s evolving approach under Guardiola.

Kyle Walker has been a cornerstone of City’s defence for years, and letting him leave on a free could be a gamble, even at 34. His experience, pace, and leadership remain invaluable. Should City sanction the move, it may indicate their confidence in younger full-back options such as Rico Lewis or a potential new signing.

For Joao Felix, the situation at Chelsea is equally intriguing. Having invested heavily in the Portuguese forward, seeing him struggle for starts under Maresca raises questions about Chelsea’s long-term vision. If Milan secure Felix, it could be a fresh start for a player brimming with talent but lacking consistency in the Premier League.

Milan’s interest in both players showcases their ambition to compete at the highest level. However, whether they can successfully negotiate these deals in a highly competitive market remains a major talking point.