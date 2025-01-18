Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Team News, Kick-Off Time and Where to Watch

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Gunners Look to Close Gap on Liverpool

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates this evening, aiming to keep pace in the Premier League title race. With Liverpool leading the way, the Gunners sit just four points behind, though Arne Slot’s side still hold a game in hand.

After a turbulent week of cup disappointments, Arsenal found respite with a crucial 2-1 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night. That result helped to steady the ship following successive defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United, along with dropped points at Brighton.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s Villa travel to north London buoyed by three consecutive wins, despite an inconsistent season where balancing domestic and European commitments has proven challenging.

Kick-off Time and Venue

Arsenal vs Aston Villa is set for a 5:30pm GMT kick-off this Saturday, 18 January 2025, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa

UK viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

For those streaming, Sky Sports subscribers can catch the action via the Sky Go app.

Team News and Injury Updates

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a serious knee injury earlier this week. The Brazilian has undergone surgery and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Riccardo Calafiori could return to the squad against Villa, but Arteta remains without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, and Bukayo Saka. Reports on social media also suggest William Saliba may be a doubt.

Villa will be missing key figures, including Diego Carlos, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, and Pau Torres. However, Donyell Malen, freshly signed from Borussia Dortmund, could make his debut against his former club’s academy.

Arsenal’s push for the title demands consistency, and with Liverpool still setting the pace, three points tonight are non-negotiable. For Villa, this is another test of their top-four credentials under Emery.