Graham Potter Praises West Ham’s Smart Deadline-Day Business

West Ham’s Bold Deadline-Day Moves Earn Graham Potter’s Praise

West Ham’s deadline-day business has drawn praise from manager Graham Potter, despite his side falling to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Hammers moved decisively in the market, securing Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton until the end of the season while also recalling James Ward-Prowse from Nottingham Forest.

Striker Reinforcements Amid Injury Woes

West Ham’s pursuit of a new forward was no secret, particularly with Michail Antonio, Niclas Füllkrug, and Jarrod Bowen sidelined for extended periods. Ferguson’s arrival adds much-needed depth to Potter’s attacking options, while Ward-Prowse’s return boosts creativity in midfield.

The England international Bowen managed to make a comeback from injury in the clash at Stamford Bridge, marking his return with a goal that briefly put West Ham in the lead. Despite the eventual defeat, Potter remains optimistic about his squad’s prospects.

“I’m happy,” Potter said. “The players that we’ve got out at the moment are significant for us. When we get them back — which we will, hopefully, soon — that makes a difference to us.

“To get the two characters that we did, Evan and James, I think they will help the team improve training every day.”

Ward-Prowse’s Return Adds Experience

The decision to terminate Ward-Prowse’s loan at Forest was not entirely unexpected, with West Ham aware of his quality and leadership.

“It was something we were aware of. It’s always a bit meandering in the window. But as a professional and as a man of experience, he is top. We are looking forward to working with him,” Potter explained.

The midfielder’s set-piece ability and leadership qualities could be instrumental in West Ham’s push for European football.

Ferguson’s Fitness a Key Priority

With Ferguson’s game time limited at Brighton this season, Potter acknowledged the need for careful management to get him up to speed.

“We have to assess that,” he said. “I think he’s had a few weeks off and then played 20 minutes or so at the weekend. We’ve got some time now until the next game, so we’ll help him in training.

“That’s our challenge now: to make sure that he’s fit, that he’s helpful, and that he’s enjoying his football, because he’s a talent.”

Potter’s words suggest confidence in the squad’s potential, even after a setback at Stamford Bridge. With key players returning and new additions bedding in, West Ham’s ambitions remain firmly intact.