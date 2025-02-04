£49m Forward Remains Arteta’s Transfer ‘priority’

Arsenal’s Transfer Chase: Scrambling for a Striker and Eyeing Nico Williams

Arsenal’s transfer window has been marked by frustration and near misses. Despite their efforts to land a much-needed striker, they have faced rejections at every turn. According to FootballTransfers, the Gunners were unable to secure RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, and Aston Villa turned down their approach for Ollie Watkins. With Gabriel Jesus out for the season, the need for reinforcements is evident.

Striker Hunt Faces Roadblocks

Mikel Arteta’s side has been engaged in talks with Bayern Munich over Mathys Tel, but the Bundesliga club’s demands have made negotiations challenging. As FootballTransfers reports, Bayern are unwilling to accept anything short of a permanent deal or a loan with a purchase obligation. Arsenal, however, are only interested in a purchase option, creating a deadlock that seems unlikely to be resolved before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a late target, alongside another push for Watkins. With time running out, the Gunners are scrambling to bring in a reliable No.9 to provide support for Kai Havertz, who has been deployed in a central role in Jesus’ absence.

Nico Williams Tops Arsenal’s Summer Plans

While the immediate focus is on securing a striker, Arsenal are also planning ahead. Spanish international Nico Williams is reportedly at the top of their shortlist for an attacking midfield reinforcement. FootballTransfers exclusively revealed that Arsenal “tried to land the Spain international during January” but failed to complete a deal despite being willing to meet his release clause.

That pursuit is not over. Arsenal are expected to reignite their interest in the summer and are even prepared to pay above Williams’ €58 million release clause to secure his signature. This aggressive approach could allow them to negotiate more favourable payment terms, easing financial pressure under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

With Williams seemingly open to the move, Arsenal could benefit from the presence of his Spanish compatriots at the Emirates. The additions of David Raya, Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi—set to join Arsenal at the end of the season—are seen as key factors in convincing Williams to make the switch.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Arsenal fans are growing impatient with the club’s inability to land a striker. The rejection of their approaches for Sesko and Watkins has left them desperately scrambling for a solution. While Vlahovic remains an option, there’s no certainty of a deal before the window shuts.

Many supporters are frustrated with the club’s transfer strategy, questioning why alternative targets were not identified sooner. The reliance on Havertz as a makeshift striker has not convinced the fanbase, and with Gabriel Jesus sidelined, Arteta’s attack lacks a natural focal point.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s pursuit of Nico Williams is cause for optimism. The Spaniard’s pace, dribbling, and creative ability would significantly boost the squad. Yet, fans are wary of overpaying, particularly with PSR looming over every major signing. If the Gunners are willing to meet—or even exceed—his release clause, they must ensure that other critical areas of the squad are not neglected.

Ultimately, securing a striker remains the immediate priority. If Arsenal fail to bring in a goalscorer before the deadline, their chances of competing at the highest level this season could take a significant hit.