Key Liverpool defender ruled out ahead of crunch Spurs clash

Alexander-Arnold Injury Update: Liverpool Face Key Absence for Spurs Clash

Liverpool Without Key Defender for Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Liverpool’s preparations for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham have been dealt a blow, with Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of the Anfield encounter. The right-back, integral to Arne Slot’s system, picked up a strain during the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend.

Slot addressed the absence in his pre-match press conference, stating, “He is going to miss tomorrow and we have to see if he can play Sunday but he is not available tomorrow.” While the Dutchman remains cautiously optimistic about Alexander-Arnold’s recovery, he confirmed that the England international has already begun rehabilitation work on the pitch.

Impact of Alexander-Arnold’s Absence

Alexander-Arnold’s injury comes at a pivotal moment in Liverpool’s season. His influence in build-up play and ability to dictate tempo from deep have been instrumental in the club’s continued push for silverware. Without him, Slot will have to reshuffle his defensive structure, likely turning to Conor Bradley or Joe Gomez to fill the void.

Boosts Elsewhere for Liverpool

There is some positive news for Liverpool, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez all returning to the squad after recent absences. Joe Gomez has also resumed full training, providing additional defensive cover at a crucial juncture.

Tottenham, under Ange Postecoglou, hold a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg, and Liverpool will need to find solutions in Alexander-Arnold’s absence if they are to turn the tie around on home soil.