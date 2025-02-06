Report: Man City enter race with Real Madrid for Milan defender

Man City Poised to Challenge Real Madrid for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez

Transfer Battle Heating Up for Hernandez

Manchester City could be preparing to hijack Real Madrid’s pursuit of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to TeamTalk. With negotiations between Milan and Hernandez over a new contract at an impasse, interest from Europe’s elite clubs is growing, and City may emerge as a serious contender if they miss out on Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso.

Milan’s recent January transfer activity saw them reshuffle their squad, but the uncertainty surrounding Hernandez’s future remains a concern. The 27-year-old, contracted until 2026, is reportedly intrigued by the idea of returning to Madrid, where he spent two seasons between 2017 and 2019. However, City’s interest could force a rethink.

City’s Left-Back Search Intensifies

Left-back has been an area of persistent evolution under Pep Guardiola, and with Joao Cancelo’s long-term future still unclear following his loan spell at Bayern Munich, City are exploring reinforcements. Their primary target remains Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso, but Hernandez has emerged as a viable alternative should that move fail to materialise.

Hernandez’s ability to drive forward, contribute in attacking phases, and provide defensive stability makes him an appealing prospect for Guardiola. His physical attributes align well with the demands of the Premier League, and his experience in Serie A and La Liga suggest he would transition well into the intensity of English football.

Real Madrid’s Lead and Milan’s Dilemma

As it stands, Real Madrid are reportedly the frontrunners for Hernandez. Sources suggest that the full-back is “fascinated” by a return to the Bernabeu, where he played before establishing himself as one of Europe’s best left-backs at Milan. However, Los Blancos will not have a free run at the French international, especially if City escalate their interest.

From Milan’s perspective, the club finds itself in a precarious position. The lack of progress in contract talks, coupled with Hernandez’s dissatisfaction over salary negotiations and the broader environment in Milan, suggests a departure could be on the cards. Reports indicate that Milan are already identifying potential replacements, with 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund prospect Almugera Kabar among those being monitored.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Hernandez is an elite left-back with proven quality, and if there is any manager who could extract even more from his game, it is Pep Guardiola.

City’s long-standing issues at left-back have seen numerous players rotated in the position. While Josko Gvardiol has filled in admirably, Hernandez’s arrival would provide a natural attacking outlet on the left, giving City greater balance. The Frenchman’s pace and tactical intelligence could make him an instant hit in the Premier League.

Moreover, the idea of outmanoeuvring Real Madrid in the transfer market is an enticing prospect. Madrid have historically dictated terms when targeting elite talent, and City successfully swooping in for Hernandez would demonstrate their growing dominance in Europe’s footballing hierarchy.

There are, of course, concerns. Would City be willing to match Milan’s valuation? And does Hernandez favour a return to Madrid over a fresh challenge in Manchester? These questions remain unanswered, but for City fans, the mere prospect of their club competing for world-class players like Hernandez is a testament to their standing in the modern game.