FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Details: Where and When to Tune In

FA Cup Draw: Date, Time, and Where to Watch

The FA Cup’s magic continues as clubs across England vie for a place in the fifth round, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City all hoping to join Manchester United in the next stage of the competition. The draw promises intrigue, with potential for giant-killings and unexpected narratives that have become synonymous with this historic tournament.

Manchester United have already secured their spot following a controversial victory over Leicester City, managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. With the fifth round draw just days away, fans are eager to see who their teams will face as the race for Wembley intensifies.

When is the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place on Monday, 10 February 2025, at approximately 7:10pm GMT. The anticipation is building as clubs from across the football pyramid await their fate, hoping for a favourable tie or, perhaps, a thrilling clash against a Premier League heavyweight.

This round of the competition is known for producing surprises, and with the likes of Millwall, Wigan Athletic, and Doncaster Rovers still in the mix, there’s every chance of another cup upset on the horizon.

Where to Watch the FA Cup Draw

For fans eager to follow the draw live, there are several options available:

TV Channel: The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One during The One Show, which begins at 7:00pm GMT. The iconic programme will pause to deliver the much-anticipated draw, giving viewers a blend of entertainment and football excitement.

Live Stream: The draw will also be available to stream for free on the BBC Sport website and via BBC iPlayer, ensuring that fans can tune in from anywhere, whether at home or on the go.

Live Coverage: For real-time updates and expert commentary, Standard Sport will provide comprehensive coverage through their dedicated blog, guiding fans through the unfolding drama as the ties are revealed.

When Will the Fifth Round Matches Be Played?

The ties for the FA Cup fifth round are scheduled to be played over the weekend of 1-2 March 2025. These fixtures will bring clubs one step closer to Wembley, with the quarter-finals firmly in sight.

As the competition progresses, the stakes rise, and for clubs like Tottenham and Aston Villa, who face off in a crucial fourth-round clash, this weekend could define the trajectory of their seasons. Similarly, Chelsea’s trip to Brighton and Liverpool’s visit to Plymouth are ties that promise plenty of drama, with both sides eager to keep their FA Cup hopes alive.

Ball Numbers Confirmed

Ahead of Monday’s draw, the FA has confirmed the ball numbers for the fifth round. Here’s the full list:

1 – Manchester United

2 – Millwall

3 – Brighton & Hove Albion or Chelsea

4 – Preston North End or Wycombe Wanderers

5 – Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

6 – Coventry City or Ipswich Town

7 – Blackburn Rovers or Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 – Wigan Athletic or Fulham

9 – Birmingham City or Newcastle United

10 – Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool

11 – Everton or AFC Bournemouth

12 – Aston Villa or Tottenham

13 – Southampton or Burnley

14 – Manchester City

15 – Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

16 – Stoke City or Cardiff City

With so many intriguing matchups possible, the fifth round draw is set to deliver another dose of the FA Cup’s timeless magic.