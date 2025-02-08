Frenkie de Jong Nears Liverpool Transfer with €40m Deal on the Table

Frenkie de Jong Greenlit for Summer Move to Liverpool as Barcelona Set Asking Price

Liverpool’s ambitions for the 2024/25 season have already taken shape under Arne Slot, but the Dutch manager is far from finished in moulding the squad to his vision. According to El Nacional, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is now firmly in Liverpool’s sights, with the Catalan club reportedly giving the green light for the transfer to proceed this summer.

In what’s being described as a potential ‘bombshell’ move, talks between Barcelona’s sporting director Deco and Liverpool’s Richard Hughes are said to be at an advanced stage. “Per a source cited as being close to the negotiations, Deco has already given Liverpool the green light to recruit the midfielder this summer and will not stand in his way from moving to Anfield if their asking price – believed to be €40m (£33.3m, $41.3m) – is met,” the report states.

Liverpool’s Midfield Ambitions Refocus on De Jong

Liverpool’s midfield has been a point of focus since Slot took charge, with the club narrowly missing out on Martin Zubimendi, who is now set to join Arsenal. The failure to secure Zubimendi has shifted attention to de Jong, whose technical proficiency and vision align perfectly with Slot’s tactical approach.

Despite Barcelona’s initial reluctance to part ways with the Dutch midfielder, their financial struggles have forced a reassessment. De Jong has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Hansi Flick, and with contract extension talks stalling, Barcelona are keen to capitalise while his market value remains strong.

For Liverpool, de Jong represents an ideal fit, not just in terms of style but also in filling the void left by long-serving midfielders over recent seasons. His ability to control tempo and dictate play from deep could provide the missing link in Slot’s evolving system.

Barcelona Eye Kimmich as De Jong Replacement

While Liverpool focus on bringing de Jong to Anfield, Barcelona are already plotting his replacement. The Catalan giants have identified Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as the perfect successor. Known for his versatility, Kimmich can operate both as a right-back and a holding midfielder, making him a valuable asset for any top club.

Ironically, Kimmich has also been linked with Liverpool as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, should the England international depart for Real Madrid this summer. However, the German international’s preference to play in midfield could see him favour a move to the Nou Camp instead.

Barcelona’s interest in Kimmich reflects a pragmatic approach. His experience and leadership qualities are viewed as crucial additions to a squad navigating both financial pressures and on-pitch rebuilding. With the possibility of signing him as a free agent, Barcelona’s decision to move on from de Jong appears to be part of a broader financial strategy.

What This Means for Liverpool’s Future

While de Jong’s potential arrival is exciting, Liverpool fans are also bracing for possible departures. El Nacional reports that Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk could all leave Anfield at the end of the season, with contract situations creating uncertainty around the club’s core players.

Meanwhile, rumours about Alisson Becker’s future have been downplayed, with sources suggesting the Brazilian goalkeeper will remain at Anfield despite interest from Saudi Arabia. His continued presence would provide much-needed stability at the back, especially if other key players decide to move on.

As Liverpool look ahead to what could be a transformative summer, de Jong’s signing would signal not only a reinforcement of Slot’s tactical identity but also the club’s continued ambition to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of signing Frenkie de Jong is both thrilling and symbolic. The Dutchman’s arrival would signify not just a marquee signing but a continuation of Liverpool’s tradition of technical excellence in midfield. De Jong’s ability to control possession, break lines, and transition play would fit seamlessly into Arne Slot’s philosophy.

However, there’s an underlying anxiety about the potential departures of key figures like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk. Losing any of this trio would undoubtedly leave a void, both in terms of leadership and on-pitch performance. While de Jong’s signing would soften the blow, it’s clear that maintaining the club’s current standards will require more than just one high-profile addition.

Furthermore, the uncertainty surrounding Alisson’s future could have significant implications for Liverpool’s defensive stability. If the Brazilian were to leave, it would prompt a reassessment of the club’s goalkeeping options, potentially fast-tracking plans to promote Caiomhin Kelleher or pursue an external replacement.

In summary, while de Jong’s signing would be a major coup, Liverpool’s summer transfer strategy must address both reinforcement and retention to ensure continued success.