Chelsea Ready to Negotiate for Diomande as Transfer Talks Advance

Chelsea Eye Summer Move for Sporting CP Star Ousmane Diomande

Chelsea are intensifying their pursuit of Ousmane Diomande, with the club confident they can secure the Sporting CP defender for a fee significantly below his release clause, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old centre-back has been a standout performer in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, and his performances have caught the attention of several European heavyweights, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich. However, Chelsea remain at the forefront of this transfer race, driven by the belief that Diomande’s preference for a move to the Premier League gives them a distinct advantage.

Chelsea Confident of Securing Diomande Below Release Clause

Diomande’s current release clause stands at €80m (£66.6m), but Chelsea’s transfer committee, led by Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are optimistic about negotiating a deal closer to €60m (£50m). TEAMtalk reports: “However, Chelsea remain one of the clubs most interested in signing Ousmane and, having also become aware that the player would prefer a move to the Premier League were he to leave the Portuguese capital, they believe they can secure a key leg-up in potential negotiations.”

Sporting CP, who originally signed Diomande for just €7.5m, may now view the summer of 2025 as the perfect time to cash in, especially as the player has established himself as one of the brightest defensive prospects in Europe. While the Portuguese giants were previously resistant to offers, the lure of a substantial profit could sway their decision this time around.

Maresca’s Defensive Overhaul: Diomande or Guehi?

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made it clear that strengthening the defence is a priority, with a focus on acquiring a strong left-sided centre-back. While Marc Guehi remains a key target, Diomande’s profile fits seamlessly into Maresca’s tactical blueprint. The Sporting CP star’s ability to play out from the back, coupled with his composure under pressure, makes him an ideal candidate for Chelsea’s defensive overhaul.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Guehi is still very much alive, and it’s believed that the Blues are hopeful of securing the England international for a fee lower than the £70m Newcastle were prepared to offer last summer. Ultimately, the club’s decision may come down to which of the two players proves easier to sign.

Sporting CP and Diomande’s Future Plans

Despite Chelsea’s growing interest, Diomande’s agent, Luis Cassaiano Neves, has maintained that his client remains committed to Sporting CP, at least for now. Speaking to A Bola in September 2023, Neves stated: “He is extremely satisfied at Sporting, he is very focused on the club and the objectives for this season, which include winning the national title and improving. And he knows that Sporting is the ideal club for this evolution.”

While Diomande has only made 84 appearances for Sporting, his rapid development has not gone unnoticed. The player’s current form suggests he’s on track to become one of the best young centre-backs in world football, and it’s no surprise that clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are keen to secure his services.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signing of Ousmane Diomande represents both a strategic and symbolic move. At just 21, Diomande is a player with immense potential, already showing signs of becoming a world-class centre-back. His ability to read the game, combined with his composure on the ball, would bring a new dynamic to Chelsea’s backline.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are looking to build a squad that can not only compete domestically but also challenge for European honours. Diomande fits perfectly into this vision, offering a balance of youth and experience gained from a title-winning season in Portugal. His partnership with Goncalo Inacio at Sporting CP was a key factor in their defensive success, conceding just 29 league goals last season.

However, the potential signing of Marc Guehi complicates matters. While Guehi offers Premier League experience and a homegrown advantage, Diomande’s ceiling might be higher in the long run. Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be excited at the prospect of signing either player, but Diomande’s preference for a Premier League move gives the Blues a crucial edge.

Moreover, Chelsea’s financial strategy will also play a role. With the potential sales of players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Andrey Santos, the club could generate funds to facilitate Diomande’s signing without breaching financial fair play regulations. Ultimately, whether it’s Diomande or Guehi, Chelsea’s defensive future looks promising.