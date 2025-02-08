Player Ratings: Mitoma’s Brilliance Helps Brighton Sink Chelsea in FA Cup

Brighton 2-1 Chelsea: FA Cup Exit Highlights Blues’ Ongoing Struggles

Chelsea’s FA Cup ambitions were abruptly halted in the fourth round, as Brighton & Hove Albion claimed a 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening. This result not only ends Chelsea’s pursuit of domestic silverware but also casts a glaring spotlight on their inconsistent performances this season.

Early Advantage Quickly Lost

The match began promisingly for Chelsea when Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen inadvertently turned Cole Palmer’s cross into his own net within the first five minutes. However, the Blues’ early advantage was short-lived. Brighton’s Georginio Rutter responded with a powerful header, levelling the score and reflecting the home side’s dominance in the first half.

Chelsea struggled to regain momentum, with their attacking efforts lacking coherence and precision. Despite occasional glimpses of promise, they failed to capitalise on their opportunities, leaving fans frustrated as the half-time whistle blew with the scoreline even.

Mitoma Magic Seals Brighton’s Victory

Brighton came out after the break with renewed vigour. Kaoru Mitoma delivered a moment of brilliance, lobbing the ball over Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez to give Brighton a 2-1 lead early in the second half. From that point forward, Chelsea appeared bereft of ideas, unable to penetrate Brighton’s organised defence.

Despite a few half-chances, Chelsea never truly threatened an equaliser. Their lack of urgency and creative spark was evident, as Brighton comfortably managed the game to secure their place in the fifth round. It was a stark contrast to their previous 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest, highlighting the resilience and tactical acumen of Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Player Ratings:

Brighton

Bart Verbruggen – 4

Joel Veltman – 8

Jan Paul van Hecke – 7

Lewis Dunk – 7

Tariq Lamptey – 8

Carlos Baleba – 7

Jack Hinshelwood – 7

Yankuba Minteh – 7

Georginio Rutter – 8

Kaoru Mitoma – 8

Danny Welbeck – 7

Substitutes:

Adam Webster (46′ for Dunk) – 6

Diego Gomez (67′ for Hinshelwood) – 7

Yasin Ayari (75′ for Baleba) – 6

Joao Pedro (75′ for Rutter) – 6

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez – 6

Malo Gusto – 6

Tosin Adarabioyo – 5

Trevoh Chalobah – 6

Marc Cucurella – 5

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 6

Moises Caicedo – 7

Pedro Neto – 6

Cole Palmer – 6

Jadon Sancho – 6

Christopher Nkunku – 6

Substitutes: