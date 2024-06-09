Report: Everton Star Sparks Transfer Interest from Chelsea & Arsenal

Amadou Onana: The Rising Star in Everton’s Midfield

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has made headlines with his clear ambition to play for an “international world club”. This revelation has sparked significant interest from top Premier League clubs, notably Arsenal, who are in dire need of strengthening their midfield. Onana’s name has been mentioned alongside other potential targets such as Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi, reflecting the high regard in which he is held.

Arsenal’s Interest in Onana

According to Standard Sport, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to receive substantial backing this summer as the club aims to finally dethrone Manchester City and claim their first Premier League title in over two decades. Arsenal have reportedly been tracking Onana for over a year, and his recent comments suggest he is keen to showcase his talents on a bigger stage. “At previous tournaments you have seen that the players who did well make the step up to the top clubs,” Onana told Het Laatste Nieuws. “That’s something I strive for. I feel like presenting myself to the European top and showing what I have to offer. This European Championship is a stage.”

Chelsea’s Previous Pursuit

Chelsea have also shown interest in Onana in the past, having considered him when he moved from Lille to Everton in 2022. However, their recent acquisition of Moises Caicedo and focus on other positions such as goalkeeping, left-back, and forward, suggests their priorities may lie elsewhere this summer. They have already made moves, securing Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

Onana’s Professionalism and Ambition

Despite the swirling transfer rumours, Onana remains respectful of his current contract with Everton, which runs until 2027. In an interview with Hamburger Abendblatt, he expressed his commitment to both his club and personal development. “I want to be a much better player,” he stated. “And my goal is to play for an international world club in three years. I also want to have qualified with Belgium for the 2026 World Cup in America in three years. I dream about that. And I will do everything I can to make these dreams come true too. I have to and will answer this very professionally: I’m under contract with Everton – and I’ll leave everything else to the media. I’ll just do my best at the European Championships and then we’ll see.”

Conclusion

Onana’s aspirations highlight his ambition and potential, making him a player to watch in the upcoming transfer window and Euro 2024. As he continues to develop and aim for the top, his performances for Everton and Belgium will undoubtedly attract more attention from Europe’s elite clubs. The Standard has provided an insightful look into a player whose career is on the rise, and only time will tell where his journey will take him next.