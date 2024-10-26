Key Details on How to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid Host Barcelona in El Clasico Showdown

This evening, Real Madrid face Barcelona in a pivotal El Clasico, a match that could redefine the La Liga standings. Currently, Madrid trail their fierce rivals by three points but can equalise with a win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Challenge for Madrid to Stop Rampant Barcelona

Barcelona arrive in exceptional form, revitalised under the guidance of Hansi Flick. Madrid’s defence will be put to the test by Barca’s relentless attacks and fluid style. Adding intrigue, Kylian Mbappe is set to make his much-anticipated El Clasico debut, adding another layer to this already iconic fixture.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV Coverage: Fans in the UK can catch the action on Premier Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7:45 pm BST before the 8 pm kick-off. La Liga TV will also broadcast the game.

Live Stream: Subscribers can watch online via the Premier Sports Player app.

