Report: West Ham’s Reason for Passing on United’s New Manager

West Ham’s Gamble: Why They Passed on Ruben Amorim

As Manchester United edges closer to appointing Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, insights from West Ham United reveal why they chose not to pursue the Portuguese manager last season. According to the Daily Mail, Amorim flew to London in April, hopeful of a move to the Premier League. Despite a successful interview, West Ham ultimately decided to retain David Moyes before later opting for Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham’s decision was partly financial, but a key factor was Amorim’s limited experience outside Portugal. “Appointing Amorim would represent a gamble as he has only managed one top club in his own country,” a source told The Daily Mail. Given his tenure at Sporting Lisbon as his only high-profile experience, the Hammers felt uneasy about his lack of exposure to the demands of English football.

Amorim’s Path to the Premier League

For Amorim, who began managing Casa Pia in 2018, the journey has been meteoric. After moving from Braga to Sporting in 2020, he transformed the Lisbon club, bringing them two league titles after a near 20-year drought. It was a revival of monumental proportions, and Sporting has since started this season strongly, winning all nine of their league matches.

When Amorim returned to Portugal after his West Ham interview, he acknowledged the disruption it caused at Sporting, admitting that “the timing of the discussions had been completely wrong.” Yet, in a show of resilience, Sporting went on to clinch the league title that season. Now, as he prepares to make his mark at Manchester United, Amorim is poised to face the tests that English football demands.

United’s New Hope Amid West Ham’s Early Struggles

For Manchester United, Amorim’s arrival represents a fresh start after Erik ten Hag’s departure. United’s mixed season has left fans hungry for a transformative influence, and the 39-year-old’s success in Portugal may hold appeal. With Sporting already accustomed to Amorim’s departure, the club looks set to release him to Manchester United by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s decision to pass on Amorim appears questionable, given their inconsistent start under Lopetegui. Currently level on points with United, West Ham’s form has been hit-and-miss, with a recent win over United marking one of their few highlights. Whether Lopetegui’s approach will stabilise West Ham remains to be seen, but the chance to have appointed Amorim is likely a thought lingering at the London club.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

There’s plenty to get excited about with Ruben Amorim’s arrival. He’s young, he’s ambitious, and he’s already made his mark by breaking the mould in Portugal. The way he led Sporting to end a 19-year title drought is exactly the spirit United need—a manager who knows how to revitalise a team and drive success. Amorim’s background may be in Portuguese football, but this only adds to the anticipation. For fans, the fresh energy and tactical expertise he brings could be just what United need to reassert themselves.

In terms of what he can bring tactically, Amorim’s approach is the modern style United have been crying out for. His teams play with intensity, smart transitions, and confidence—characteristics that have sometimes been lacking in our performances. And while there might be reservations about his experience outside Portugal, his ability to inspire a winning mentality outweighs these doubts. Knowing that he’s backed by the board and is getting the full trust of the club is exactly what the club needs right now.