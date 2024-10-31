Report: Real Madrid Weigh Up Move for Spurs Right Back

Real Madrid Eye Pedro Porro Amid Carvajal’s Injury and Alexander-Arnold Chase

Real Madrid’s search for a right-back has intensified following Dani Carvajal’s injury, and while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is their first choice, Tottenham’s Pedro Porro remains a prominent alternative. According to AS, Porro, who joined Tottenham from Sporting CP in January 2023, has continued to impress Madrid’s scouts with his performances in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou’s revamped system.

While Alexander-Arnold remains Madrid’s ideal target, AS reports that Porro’s name has stayed firmly on their radar. Porro, 25, brings a unique combination of attacking prowess and defensive stability, qualities that could fit well in Madrid’s lineup should their primary pursuit for Alexander-Arnold falter.

Porro’s Rising Profile in Postecoglou’s Spurs

Pedro Porro has adapted well to the Premier League and has been a staple in Postecoglou’s Tottenham side. Initially a wing-back at Sporting, Porro has adjusted to a more conventional right-back role within Tottenham’s 4-4-2 system. Although he remains offensively inclined, he’s refined his defensive capabilities, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking a balanced right-back.

With 64 appearances, eight goals, and ten assists for Tottenham, Porro’s stock has steadily increased. His consistent performances have also earned him a recall to the Spanish national team, where he played a full 180 minutes against Denmark and Serbia. Postecoglou’s reliance on Porro, who has played every Premier League minute this season, highlights the Spaniard’s growing importance at Tottenham.

Tottenham’s Stand and the Financial Challenge

Tottenham invested €45 million (£39 million) in Porro’s transfer, securing him initially on loan with a mandatory purchase option. Since his arrival, his market value has surged, aligning with his initial transfer fee—a factor that could complicate any Madrid approach. With a contract lasting until 2028, Tottenham are unlikely to entertain offers below his purchase price. Given Madrid’s primary focus on Alexander-Arnold, a move for Porro may only materialise if Liverpool’s right-back opts to stay at Anfield or if Madrid struggles to finalise terms.

While Alexander-Arnold’s contract uncertainty at Liverpool has attracted Madrid’s attention, formal talks with Porro remain informal at this stage. However, should Madrid’s pursuit of Alexander-Arnold fall short, Porro could see himself the subject of an intensified interest from the Spanish giants. As the January window nears, Madrid may soon face a choice between waiting for Alexander-Arnold or accelerating their interest in alternative targets like Porro.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Seeing Madrid’s interest in Pedro Porro is a cause for concern for Spurs fans. He’s proven to be a solid fit under Postecoglou, not only adapting well to the defensive demands of the Premier League but also bringing that invaluable attacking edge. With every minute he plays, his value grows—not just financially, but also in what he brings to the team. Losing him now would mean disrupting what looks like a promising tactical setup under Postecoglou.

The thought of Madrid stepping in feels like déjà vu; we’ve seen them lure players from Spurs before. With his current contract until 2028, Tottenham holds some leverage, and they’d need a compelling offer to even consider letting him go. Still, the fact that Real Madrid’s primary focus is on Alexander-Arnold will offer a bit of reassurance, but it’s clear they’re keeping an eye on Porro as a backup.