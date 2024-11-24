Ruben Amorim’s First Big Decision at Manchester United: What to Do with Casemiro?

Manchester United’s new manager, Ruben Amorim, is set to make his debut against Ipswich Town this Sunday. The Portuguese tactician arrives with a reputation for high-energy, high-pressing football, a stark contrast to the more possession-based approach under Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed last month. Amorim’s challenge is clear: to rejuvenate a squad that has struggled for consistency this season.

Among his pressing decisions is how to handle Casemiro, one of United’s marquee signings of recent years, who has faced criticism for his performances.

Casemiro and the High-Pressing Conundrum

Casemiro’s role in Amorim’s system has been the subject of intense scrutiny. The Brazilian midfielder, a standout at Real Madrid, has struggled to replicate his best form at Old Trafford, often finding himself exposed in a transitional game.

Mark Lawrenson shared his opinion in a interview with Paddy Power, stating, “If they’re going to press and get up the field quickly, that won’t be his ideal way of playing. I think he might struggle.”

Casemiro, however, remains a player of immense quality and experience. While questions linger about his adaptability, Amorim must decide whether to persevere with the Brazilian or pivot to alternatives better suited to his tactical demands.

Opportunities for a Tactical Revamp

Amorim’s arrival offers the chance for other players, such as Harry Maguire, to stake a claim in a new-look United side. Lawrenson believes Maguire could thrive in a 3-4-3 formation, suggesting, “If Harry Maguire plays as the middle of Amorim’s back three, he’ll be comfortable. Amorim might think he can put him in the middle with two guys either side who have legs and see how they go.”

This tactical shift could alleviate some of the defensive vulnerabilities United have faced this season while offering a stable platform for the high press.

The Path Forward for Manchester United

Ruben Amorim’s task is not just about reshaping tactics; it’s about reinvigorating a club that has lost its identity on the pitch. His high-pressing style is ambitious, but as Lawrenson notes, “It’s going to take a while for Ruben Amorim to stamp his authority in terms of the way they play.”

The trip to Ipswich marks the start of a new chapter, one that promises both challenges and opportunities. Whether Casemiro can adapt or becomes a casualty of change will be one of the key storylines to follow as Amorim begins his Old Trafford tenure.