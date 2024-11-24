Wolves’ Star Matheus Cunha: A Critical Cog Amid Premier League Struggles

When Wolverhampton Wanderers secured Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, few could have predicted his pivotal role in their battle against Premier League relegation. Yet, as Wolves navigate a difficult season, Cunha has emerged as a beacon of hope with performances that continue to draw praise.

Cunha’s Rising Impact at Wolves

Cunha’s form has been nothing short of extraordinary, defying expectations for a club mired in early struggles. The 27-year-old has racked up 10 goal involvements in just 12 league matches this season, including a commanding display in Wolves’ 4-1 victory over Fulham. His brace at Craven Cottage marked his second consecutive game on the scoresheet, while his assist for João Gomes further underlined his influence.

This resurgence has seen him silence doubters, cementing himself as a key figure in the Wolves attack. His ability to deliver consistently in front of goal is becoming impossible to ignore, attracting attention from rival clubs and raising questions about his future at Molineux.

Manchester United’s Persistent Interest

Cunha’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, with Manchester United reportedly rekindling their interest in the Brazilian forward, suggest reports from MEN. United were linked with Cunha during his Atletico Madrid days, where he was tipped as a potential successor to Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking on the rumours, Cunha admitted: “You know it’s a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United.”

The Wolves forward remains grounded, acknowledging the admiration but reiterating his happiness at Molineux: “One of the biggest clubs in the world. But I’m happy at Wolves. If I’m lucky, I play another good season, but the window is open, you never know.”

Despite Cunha’s commitment to Wolves, the January transfer window looms large. Losing him mid-season would be a significant blow for the club, especially given his central role in their fight for survival. United, on the other hand, could find in Cunha a versatile attacking option capable of complementing their current forward line at Old Trafford.

Brazil’s National Team Conundrum

Cunha’s stellar start to the season has also reignited calls for his inclusion in the Brazilian national team. Brazil’s recent struggles in World Cup qualifiers have highlighted a lack of attacking firepower, and many believe Cunha could be the answer.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations. One supporter lamented: “It’s unbelievable that Matheus Cunha hasn’t been called up. Cunha is having an excellent start to the season.” Another added: “The Brazil national team is crying out for Matheus Cunha. Despite Wolves’ poor start, he’s already registered seven goals and three assists.”

Cunha’s last international appearance was in October of the previous year. With Brazil’s issues in attack becoming more apparent, his recent performances might just force manager Dorival Junior to take notice.

Wolves’ Challenge: Retaining Their Talisman

As Wolves continue their campaign, the challenge is clear—keeping Cunha in January could determine their Premier League fate. His impact has been transformative, and his departure would leave a void difficult to fill. While Cunha’s future remains uncertain, his performances for Wolves are a testament to his quality and resilience.

With a pivotal January window approaching, all eyes will be on Molineux and Old Trafford as both clubs navigate their ambitions. Whether Cunha stays or moves, his stock is undoubtedly on the rise.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned Wolves Supporter’s Perspective

As a Wolves fan, it’s difficult not to feel a mix of pride and anxiety about Matheus Cunha’s form. On one hand, he’s been nothing short of sensational—delivering performances that have kept Wolves afloat. On the other, his brilliance has caught the eye of bigger clubs like Manchester United, making a January departure a real possibility.

The worry isn’t just losing Cunha; it’s about what comes next. Where would Wolves find another player of his calibre mid-season? The transfer market is notoriously unforgiving in January, and the options for a like-for-like replacement are slim. Cunha’s chemistry with João Gomes and his ability to adapt seamlessly into the Wolves system make him irreplaceable in the short term.

There’s also a growing frustration with Brazil’s national team. How can a player performing at this level be overlooked when his country is crying out for attacking options? It feels like a missed opportunity for Cunha and, frankly, for Brazil.

For now, the hope is that Wolves can fend off interest and convince Cunha to stay until the end of the season. Without him, survival in the Premier League becomes an even steeper climb.